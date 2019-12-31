How your unwanted presents can help people in need in Calderdale

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the goodwill has to be. The Age UK shop in Todmorden is encouraging local people to start the New Year as they mean to go on, and is calling for them to donate their unwanted Christmas presents to help older people and reduce waste.

As well as getting rid of that DVD you’ll never watch, the book that you’ve already read and the novelty jumper you’ll never wear, donating unwanted gifts will help raise funds for Age UK.

The money raised through Age UK’s shops goes towards supporting the Charity’s vital work, ensuring that essential services, such as the free Age UK Advice Line, can continue to be there for older people when they need help most.

Age UK shops are reliant on the kind donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked, and accept unwanted goods such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes. All of these items are sold on to be loved again, raising much needed funds and helping to divert waste and prevent landfill.

Salman Ashraf, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “It can be difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used, however instead of just chucking them away or storing them away somewhere where they will never see the light of day, we’re encouraging people to donate them to the Age UK shop in Todmorden.

"Not only will your donation help us raise much-needed funds to support older people, but you will also be freeing up space in your home.”

For more information visit www.ageuk.org.uk.

