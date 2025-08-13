Smashing Pumpkins delve deep into back catalogue at Halifax Piece Hall gig

Alternative rock giants The Smashing Pumpkins delved deep into their 90s hits and deep cuts at a packed out Piece Hall gig.

Billy Corgan’s outfit leaned heavily on classics from 1993’s Siamese Dream and 1995 double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

It had been nearly 18 years since I last saw the Smashing Pumpkins – at Leeds Festival in 2007 – and I turned up for a bit of teenage nostalgia.

But it was striking how vital they still sound. This is unashamed, heart-on-sleeve, big rock music made for a big stage. It suits the venue.

They opened with relative deep cuts Glass’ Theme, Heavy Metal Machine and Where Boys Fear to Tread.

It’s a brave start to go with lesser heard tracks but put a lot of faith in the audience.

Pentagrams from last year’s album Aghori Mori Mei had an airing before the crowd-pleasing big guns of Today, Bullet with Butterfly Wings and 1979.

Warming to the night’s crowd, veteran frontman Billy Corgan told the Halifax audience: “I like this place – I had fish and chips here yesterday and I love it.”

Following a “Yorkshire, Yorkshire” chant, Corgan had a bit of banter about mishearing what was being said. He’s still good with audience interaction, it comes easily to him.

Original members James Iha on guitar and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin were in the lineup.

Further Mellon Collie album tracks Porcelina of the Vast Ocean, Muzzle, Bodies and Jellybelly filled the middle part of the set.

A one-two-three of big singles Disarm, Tonight, Tonight, and Cherub Rock, preceded the ending of Stand Inside Your Love, Zero, and The Everlasting Gaze.

A part of Black Sabbath’s N.I.B. was also included in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Especially in the heavier earlier days, the Pumpkins were influenced by Birmingham’s favourite heavy metal sons and the Chicago band have been paying tribute to Ozzy across the tour.

Los Angeles rock band Rocket opened the show, followed by a set from post-punk revival band White Lies before the headliners took to the stage.

The Smashing Pumpkins will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre this evening (August 13).