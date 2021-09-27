Snooker greats Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor to recreate the 1985 World Championship Final in Halifax

Dennis Taylor celebrates victory in the Embassy World Snooker Championship Final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England. Taylor beat Steve Davis 18-17 in a dramatic black ball finish. Credit: Adrian Murrell /Allsport

Now the final, in which Dennis Taylor defeated defending champion Steve Davis in two extraordinary days of drama at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, is being repeated for fans, with the two sporting legends reprising their roles on the night.

An Evening with Snooker Greats is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday October 13 with Taylor and Davis accompanied by host and referee John Virgo.

Despite losing the first eight frames, Taylor – who had spent spent 13 years dreaming about winning the trophy – recovered to win 18 to 17 on the last black ball.

As one writer put it, snooker as a mass-market sport was at its peak, “centre stage on TV in an age when home computers were rare, mobile phones were virtually non-existent, and Google, Twitter and texting were all decades many years away.”

Davis, 64, won 28 ranking titles in all.

He was made an MBE in 1988 and an OBE in The Queen’s New Year Honours in 2001. He also recorded snooker’s first televised maximum 147 at the 1982 Lada Classic and received a Lada car as a reward.

Taylor, 72, and Virgo, 75, both TV commentators, have been voices of snooker for decades, with Virgo first commentating on the game way back in 1985.

A limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets are available at a supplement of £20 each.

There will also be a Q&A allowing fans to pose the questions they always wanted to ask.

Tickets for the show are available from £36.75.