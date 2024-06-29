Social club in Hebden Bridge with unique billiard room could close unless new members are found
The Pennine Club, on Albert Street, is home to the recently crowned Calderdale Snooker League champions, whose home is the 100 year old Edwardian billiard room upstairs.
But unless the club's income can be increased, it could be forced to close for good.
"There were 400 members in the 1970s when the mills were open and the mill workers went in the club," says committe member Alan Donegan.
"Today there are 150 members of which 70 to 80 actively attend.
"The snooker room is 100 years old with all original features. It would be a tragedy if that were destroyed to build apartments.
"It's about much more than losing the only place in Hebden centre where locals can play snooker, but losing the history of it.
"We're hoping more people will join and we can form a third and fourth snooker team as a revenue stream to help keep the club alive.
"It's a bit dated, it's got smoked glass windows and people in Hebden don't know what it is or if it's still open."
Alan says he has recently provided the club with a new dart board and surround for downstairs in the hope of attracting more members.
"We had a meeting in November where it was like 'are we staying open or not?' and there was another one two months ago and voted on whether we should stay open," he said.
"A month ago, we had a meeting and were looking round the room thinking 'we might be taking our cues home and not coming back again'.
"There's about eight grand left in the accounts and we're losing money every month but the snooker room is doing well.
"But downstairs, we're not getting enough people in and it's putting the club under imminent threat."
If anyone is interested in joining the club, you can call 07976 219189.