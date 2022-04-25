Some of the first Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in Calderdale celebrate Orthodox Easter in Halifax

The King's Church, on Park Road, hosted a traditional Ukrainian Easter breakfast to mark one of the country's most important holidays of the year.

Among the guests were a Ukrainian woman and her daughter who recently arrived in Calderdale from the besieged country.

Those at the event heard that 14 people have so far come to the borough from Ukraine, with a further 82 awaiting paperwork.

Some of the guests at the celebrations yesterday

They enjoyed a host of traditional Ukrainian Easter dishes, including salamis, boiled eggs, Ukrainian Easter cake and horse radish with beetroot.

The King's Church has become a hub for sponsors and newly-arrived Ukrainians to meet with other host families and refugees.

Halifax Ukrainian Club has also been offering clothes and other essential items to people arriving to the Ukraine for free at its base at D Mill in Dean Clough.

Working with The Leo Group, the club continues to send lorries and vans full of aid to help the people of Ukraine.

People gathered at The King's Church in Halifax to celebrate Orthodox Easter

It will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and medical aid at Dean Clough on Friday between 9am and 3pm.