Southowram shop owner donates breakfast to school pupils

A Southowram shop owner has helped 100 children from the nearby primary school enjoy a hot breakfast.

Jeevan Chatha, who runs the Go Local Extra store on Law Lane in Southowram, made the donation as part of his broader support of local causes.

He has provided 100 Quaker Oat So Simple Porridge pots to Withinfields Primary School in Southowram to support the school's breakfast club.

Jeevan, who attended Withinfields with his older brother and sister, was instrumental in helping to secure the breakfast pots through his retail connections with wholesaler Parfetts.

He said the store plans to support the school as much as possible in the future.

He also recently provided a pallet of Lucozade to junior football team, Beacon Rangers FC, which plays some of its games at the school’s playing fields.

Jeevan said: “Being part of the local community is incredibly important to me, and I aim for our store to be seen as more than just a convenience store.

"We aim to serve the community by providing the kind of store that meets all their needs while fostering community spirit by supporting vital local initiatives, such as the school's breakfast club.

“Having attended the primary school myself, I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back and maintain my connection.

"The school has numerous ongoing projects, and I'm eager to get involved with these as well.”

Jeevan opened his first Go Local store last year after his father ran an independent convenience store nearby in the village for over 25 years.

He worked in the store before acquiring the old village library building and converting it into a Go Local Extra store.