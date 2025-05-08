Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after a crash in Sowerby Bridge.

As reported by the Courier, 999 crews were scrambled to the A646 Burnley Road near the junction with Tuel Lane on Monday afternoon.

Police have now released more details about the accident, including that a man has since died.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 3.43pm on Monday to a crash involving a Ford Focus and a Mazda CX60 on Burnley Road, close to the Asda Express Hillcrest Service Station.

Police at the accident scene in Sowerby Bridge

"The driver of the Focus, in his 70s, was taken to hospital after suffering what was believed to be a suspected medical episode,” said the spokesperson.

"He sadly later died.”

Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.