Sowerby Bridge slimmer loses nearly 6 stone and runs her way to target

Emma Moon, lost 5 stone 10.5lbs

Emma who at the time, worked in event management said: “I spent many years entertaining customers, working away from home, filling up on hotel breakfasts and eating out.

"I knew my weight had got out of control and I didn’t want to ruin the excitement of my holiday, so I bit the bullet and joined my local Slimming World group in Sowerby Bridge.

"I managed to lose about 2 and a half stone by my holiday and I felt amazing.”

Emma joined the Sowerby Bridge group with her friend in 2018. “I was blown away with how much I could eat and in my first week and I went on to lose 5lbs," she said.

"I was over the moon, it motivated me to keep going and really get to grips with everything that Slimming World had to offer me not just the amazing amount of food I could eat but the confidence it gave me to get active alongside losing weight.

“I always dreamed of looking amazing in my wedding dress and I always wanted to be able to run longer than 10 seconds, which is all I could do, I never believed I would be able to do it as I’d always told myself that I couldn’t run and I couldn’t lose weight but with the help of my Slimming World group, consultant and members I was able to change my mindset and create a new story for myself. I am so proud I managed to do both!”

Emma added: “When I started Slimming World I was terribly unfit and struggled with even one flight of stairs so once I’d built up my confidence I started running to support my weight loss. I started with small steps and built it up at my own pace.

"As the weight came off I saw my running improve and that spurred me on to keep going and keep improving. Everyone at the my Slimming World group encouraged and I found I wanted to set myself a goal so at the end of 2018 I completed my first 10k.

"I then managed a few half marathons before completing my first marathon in October 2021 26.2 miles in 4hrs 52 mins, something I would have never dreamed possible.”

Emma said she couldn’t have done it without the support of the members in group. “They are absolutely wonderful. They understand when you’ve had a bad day. No one ever judges and they give you the motivation to get back to it. They share so many hints and tips which really help. It’s been amazing having a support network of people are in the same situation as me and get the struggles of being a Slimmer.”

Tracey, Emma’s consultant said: “I’m so proud of Emma, she’s a fantastic member to have in group and huge inspiration to everyone. I hope she inspires other women – and men to change their lives in the same way.”