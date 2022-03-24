Sowerby Bridge Spiritualist Church holds rededication service

Kathryn Crossley and David Bruton (centre)

The church is the oldest purpose built lyceum (Sunday School for the SNU) in the UK, built in 1874.

Their doors had to be closed to the public during Covid restrictions, but contractors and volunteers have recently completed work to renovate the church and its buildings, which included plastering, painting and new soft furnishings.

The church presented Sowerby Bridge President, Kathryn Crossley, with flowers for over 30 years of service in this role.

In attendance were dignitaries and officients of the local North Yorkshire District Council along with church members.

Mr Bruton talked about the history of the church, which in its heyday had over 100 members.

In years gone by, on the anniversary of the Church in June, a parade walked from Sowerby Bridge up to Norland Moor and a picnic was held.

Mr Bruton presented the keys of the church to Kathryn.