Spooky family fun at Dean Clough this Halloween
Award winning Illustrator Chris Mould and fellow Dean Clough artist Jeffrey Andrews will host a spooky drawing and handmade book activity on Sunday, October 31.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:29 pm
The fun family event takes place at 11am and 2pm in the Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough. Places are limited, tickets £5 per person.
There is also a Halloween mask making workshop with Dean Clough artist Matt Howarth, while Dean Clough sculptor Frank Darnley will be creating some pumpkin works of art.
Email [email protected] to book with Chris and Jeffrey to guarantee a place, or just come along for everything else.
All proceeds go to #doingitforlaura.