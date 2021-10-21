Spooky family fun at Dean Clough this Halloween

Jeffrey Andrews

The fun family event takes place at 11am and 2pm in the Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough. Places are limited, tickets £5 per person.

There is also a Halloween mask making workshop with Dean Clough artist Matt Howarth, while Dean Clough sculptor Frank Darnley will be creating some pumpkin works of art.

Email [email protected] to book with Chris and Jeffrey to guarantee a place, or just come along for everything else.

Chris Mould