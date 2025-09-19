Theatre fans who want to see a popular Halifax venue open once more are taking their fight to Calderdale Council.

Members of the Save Square Chapel Campaign plan to lobby the full council meeting taking place at Halifax Town Hall at 5pm on Wednesday (September 24).

They are calling for “better communications” with the council and its “active support” to get the venue re-established.

Campaign steering group member Pete Keal said: "We need dialogue with and action from Calderdale Council in co-operation with the Save Square Chapel Campaign to bring back the arts centre that Calderdale people know and love.”

Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Square Chapel closed suddenly in February and all scheduled performances were cancelled.

As reported by the Courier, Arts Council England then pulled its funding for the theatre.

Calderdale Council has already ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially.

Speaking in February after the closure, Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Halifax’s arts centre, Square Chapel, has been a popular venue and has played a valuable part in showcasing local talent.

“This is not a council-owned building and unfortunately it is not possible for us to contribute to it financially, as we are having to spend our limited budget very carefully and make difficult decisions across a range of services.

“We are in contact with the Arts Council and will explore all possibilities for the future of the venue.”

She has since said at a council meeting in July that the council is “very keen” to see Square Chapel brought back into use.

But she also said: “The council doesn’t have any direct influence over the owner or operator of Square Chapel or over Arts Council England, which has a charge over the building.”

Before the closure, the Courier revealed last year that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

Square Chapel was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC – the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre – in 2020.

More than 2,500 people have so far signed a petition – https://www.megaphone.org.uk/p/savesquarechapel - calling for Square Chapel to reopen.