St Hilda’s Church, on Gibraltar Road, is shutting to enable the expansion of pre-school provision in the area and become a resource for a wider range of community groups.

More than 150 people gathered to celebrate the life and ministry of the church that has served the parish for 112 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish will now join with St John’s in Warley to make a new parish – St John the Evangelist, Warley and St Hilda, Halifax – worshipping in St John’s Church on Windle Royd Lane.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parishioners gather for their final service at St Hilda's Church on Gibraltar Road in Halifax before the building shuts

Vicar of St Hilda’s and St Johns Rev Caroline Greenwood said: “We were delighted to welcome Bishop Smitha Prasadam to preside over the service, and Deputy Mayor Sue Holdsworth.