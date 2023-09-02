St Hilda's: Final service at 112-year-old Halifax church as it shuts and becomes bigger pre-school and community hub
St Hilda’s Church, on Gibraltar Road, is shutting to enable the expansion of pre-school provision in the area and become a resource for a wider range of community groups.
More than 150 people gathered to celebrate the life and ministry of the church that has served the parish for 112 years.
The parish will now join with St John’s in Warley to make a new parish – St John the Evangelist, Warley and St Hilda, Halifax – worshipping in St John’s Church on Windle Royd Lane.
Vicar of St Hilda’s and St Johns Rev Caroline Greenwood said: “We were delighted to welcome Bishop Smitha Prasadam to preside over the service, and Deputy Mayor Sue Holdsworth.
"It was a day of a mixed emotions. There was joy as we celebrated all that the church has meant to each of us mingled with sadness as we worshipped together in that place for the last time.”