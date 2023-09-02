News you can trust since 1853
St Hilda's: Final service at 112-year-old Halifax church as it shuts and becomes bigger pre-school and community hub

Parishioners have enjoyed their final service at a Halifax church.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

St Hilda’s Church, on Gibraltar Road, is shutting to enable the expansion of pre-school provision in the area and become a resource for a wider range of community groups.

More than 150 people gathered to celebrate the life and ministry of the church that has served the parish for 112 years.

The parish will now join with St John’s in Warley to make a new parish – St John the Evangelist, Warley and St Hilda, Halifax – worshipping in St John’s Church on Windle Royd Lane.

Parishioners gather for their final service at St Hilda's Church on Gibraltar Road in Halifax before the building shutsParishioners gather for their final service at St Hilda's Church on Gibraltar Road in Halifax before the building shuts
Parishioners gather for their final service at St Hilda's Church on Gibraltar Road in Halifax before the building shuts
Vicar of St Hilda’s and St Johns Rev Caroline Greenwood said: “We were delighted to welcome Bishop Smitha Prasadam to preside over the service, and Deputy Mayor Sue Holdsworth.

"It was a day of a mixed emotions. There was joy as we celebrated all that the church has meant to each of us mingled with sadness as we worshipped together in that place for the last time.”

