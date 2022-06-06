Staying Well announce award winners who have made a difference in Calderdale communities

Staying Well, who work to tackle social isolation and loneliness, set out to hold an awards ceremony in January 2020, but were prevented from doing so by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they produced a film highlighting all those who were nominated and who won awards, which was shown at the recent Calderdale Big Band Tea Dance.
The people of Calderdale nominated over 100 groups, organisations and individuals across the borough who are all working and volunteering to make our communities a better place.
A panel of judges selected winners in 10 categories:
Staying Well Lower Valley Award - Christ Church, Hipperholme
Staying Well North & East Halifax Award - Men United
Bringing People Together Award - Sheila Jackson, Shakeela Zaman
Staying Well Upper Valley Award - Tuesday 2 O’clock Club
Staying Well Central Halifax Award - Raziea Yousaf
Calderdale Cares Award - Bankfield Surgery Practice Health Champions
Contribution to Community Resilience Award - Calderdale Friends of Dorothy
Dedication to Communities Award - Shabir Hussain
Outstanding Individual Award - Kevin Sheils
Active Calderdale Award - George Watson