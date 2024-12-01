A Todmorden Town Deal project is taking a step forward.

The restoration of the Bandstand and transformation of the Bowling Pavilion in Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park has taken a step forward as Town Deal partner, Todmorden Town Council, opens an Invitation to Tender for contractors to deliver work on the Bandstand and Bowling Pavilion.

The re-development of the Bowling Pavilion and renovation of the Bandstand are key elements of a package of improvements to Centre Vale Park funded through Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5 million investment programme, including upgrading of the existing tennis courts and the creation of a Multi-Use Games Area.

Naomi Crewe, Centre Vale Park Project Manager, Todmorden Council, Cllr Denis Skelton, Todmorden Council and Todmorden Town Deal Board, Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, Cllr Sarah Courtney, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Calderdale Council and Rob Shipway, Calderdale Officer, Todmorden Town Deal Programme Manager, Rob Shipway

The Centre Vale Park project aims to develop opportunities for residents and visitors to improve their health and wellbeing and benefit from higher quality sports, leisure and recreation facilities in the park.

The Grade II Listed Edwardian Bandstand in Centre Vale Park is one of only five surviving open fronted ‘theatre’ style Bandstands in the UK.

The project will see a full restoration of the unique structure, securing its future for community use for performance, festivals and events throughout the year.

The redevelopment of the Bowling Pavilion will provide a flexible and accessible base for the various community groups who are active in the park, including Todmorden in Bloom, Military Veterans, Todmorden Bowling Association and Friends of Centre Vale Park.

Todmorden Town Deal Programme Manager, Rob Shipway (right) and Todmorden Town Council’s, Project Manager, Naomi Crewe

Pam Warhurst, Chair Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “As a Board, our approach is to foster and support local partnerships that can deliver the robust processes and due diligence required to achieve our ambitions across a range of priorities.

"We are delighted that through this collaborative approach another milestone has been reached for our Centre Vale Park project.

“We are especially keen for local companies to review the Tender package and consider if they might be in a position to put themselves forward to take part in the necessary procurement process.”

Coun Denis Skelton, Todmorden Town Council and Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “We are delighted that after months of hard and detailed work from the officers and project managers involved, the procurement process is now underway to secure the appointment of contractors for these important features of the Centre Vale Park project.”

Todmorden bandstand.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “This is a significant step forward for the Centre Vale Park project as part of the Todmorden Town Deal and we’re pleased to be supporting this work.

"The improvements at this much-loved facility will ensure that it can continue to be a place where people can enjoy to meet, spend more time and live healthy and active lives.

“As part of our priority for thriving towns and places, we want local businesses to get involved in this and other projects as part of the £17.5million Town Deal and benefit from the major opportunities offered by this investment.”

The Invitation to Tender has also been enabled through the securing of just under £500,000 additional funding by Todmorden Town Council to match the Town Deal investment, including £250,000 Community Ownership Fund award for the Bandstand and £200k from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the Bowling Pavilion.

Interested parties can visit todmorden-tc.gov.uk/tenders