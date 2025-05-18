Step-free access map 2025: Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum shares its updated map to the town centre

Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum (HBDAF) has published its newly updated Step-Free Access Map and Guide to Hebden Bridge town centre.

The first map was published in 2018 and changes have been made to the Step Free Guide, as shops, cafes and other businesses have changed hands since the last update in 2023.

The map can be viewed at hebdenroydtowncouncil.gov.uk with paper copies available from the reception desk in Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

A spokesperson for HBDAF said: “We circulate the map widely around the disabled community in Calderdale and beyond, which increases visitor numbers and customers for Hebden Bridge.

"Accessible towns, and accessible businesses, get a big share of the Purple Pound, the £274 billion annual spending power of disabled people and their households.

"Disabled people often visit towns with their family members, or with friends, neighbours or support workers.

"So businesses gain the trade of whole groups, not just disabled individuals.”

HBDAF is also appealing for new members.

"We need new members to share their access concerns, suggestions and lived experiences,” the spokesperson added.

"We welcome all d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people and those with long-term health conditions.

We especially welcome younger disabled people to join us so we can better represent our diverse local disabled community.

We also welcome non-disabled people as Associates to help us with our work."

HBDAF meets on the third Monday of the month at 2.30pm in Hebden Bridge Town Hall and via Zoom video link.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 01422 844914.