A new show telling the story of blues musician ‘Champion’ Jack Dupree will come to Halifax next month.

The show is part of Culturedale Black History Month celebrations and has been produced by History in Action and Bent Architect.

Originally hailing from New Orleans, one time pugilist and subsequent blues musician Jack found a home and community in Halifax.

The project is the culmination of an oral history project, funded through Historic England’s Everyday Heritage grants, celebrating working class history.

Jack found not just sanctuary but love in Calderdale. During the 1960’s and 70’s, he and his American station wagon were a familiar, if unusual, sight around Halifax, having met and married a local girl, Shirley. Their Ovenden home became the base from which he continued touring.

He worked with greats such as John Lee Hooker, BB King and Eric Clapton, among many more, all of whom stayed over at the house after gigs to keep the party going, where Jack would cook up some of his favourite New Orleans food.

The show will be touring to places where Jack would have played were he around today, including music venues, community centres and even his daughters’ own pub. Alongside the shows, professional blues musicians will be performing, continuing Jack’s tradition of supporting up and coming artists.

Henry Botham, one of the country’s leading blues and New Orleans pianists, will be playing following the shows at The Grayston Unity in Halifax, and The Forest Cottage Centre in Ovenden.

There will also be a special charity performance at The Cross Keys in Siddal, featuring Manchester based guitarist Paolo Fuschi, with vocalists Justin Shearn and Pat Fulgoni, as well as guitarist Spencer Grant.

The performance will fuse Jack’s vast legacy of rich and soulful blues music, film, live action and oral testimony from his family, friends and people who knew Jack personally from his time in Halifax.

Mick Martin, project director, said: “This project has been an incredible journey into the life of Jack Dupree. The support of his family and the community who still remember him is testament to how well loved and respected he was.

"The show will be full of his love of life, music, people and food. As with all his gigs, it will be a great night out too!”

The show is on at the Grayston United on October 8 and 9 fro 7.30pm, at Forest Cottage Centre on October 11 at 7.30pm and the Cross Keys in Siddal on October 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and are available through Eventbrite – search ‘Champion Jack of The Ovenden Delta’ or visit www.bentarchitect.co.uk.