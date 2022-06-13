Success for Calderdale brass bands at Whit Friday competition

Hebden Bridge Brass Band performing at the festival

The festival involves dozens of bands marching round the villages in the Saddlewortth and Oldham area.

Black Dyke took the £2,500 prize money as the overall winners, with Brighouse and Rastrick band taking £1,000 as runners up.

Brighouse and Rastrick also won £1,000 by winning Delph, in which they also won Best Soprano and Best Trombones.

Black Dyke and Brighouse and Rastrick were also first and second in Denshaw, winning £1,000 and £600 respectively. Hebden Bridge won best first section, Black Dyke won best brass section and Brighouse and Rastrick won best soprano.

Black Dyke finished third in Diggle, with Brighouse and Rastrick in sixth. Black Dyke won best brass section.

Black Dyke and Brighouse and Rastrick were again first and second in Dobcross, and again in Greenfield, where Black Dyke also won best euphonium and best solo cornet.

Black Dyke were second in Grotton, with Brighouse and Rastrick in third, with Hebden Bridge winning best first section.

Brighouse and Rastrick were first in Lees and Springhead, where they also won best cornet and best euphonium.

It was a Black Dyke and Rastrick and Brighouse one-two again in Lydgate, with Black Dyke winning best deportment and best euphonium, and Brighouse and Rastrick winning best cornet.