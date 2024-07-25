Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loved ones of a beloved Halifax son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who died last year are organising a huge memorial event in his honour.

Jamie Sheils, from Lee Mount, was just 24 when he died after suffering an asthma attack last July.

The beloved young man was well-known in the modified car community and affectionately known as ‘The Stig’ because of his passion for cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To raise awareness and money for charity Asthma Relief, his family are organising the Jamie Sheils Memorial Charity Day at Illingworth Sports Club on Sunday, August 11.

Jamie Sheils with his cousin Karla who has arranged the memorial day

His cousin Karla Sheils has arranged the event which will take place from noon and include bouncy castles, a visit from firefighters, Peppa Pig and Spiderman, a penalty shoot out, henna stalls, a DJ and much more.

There will also be raffle tickets for sale with the chance to win a host of prizes and a seven-a-side football tournament.

Hundreds of people travelled from across Halifax and the rest of the country to pay tribute at Jamie’s funeral, held at Halifax Minster last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His registration plate ‘To 5low G’ was famous around Halifax and beyond.

Jamie was a carer for his mum and also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.

Speaking at his funeral, one of his many friends spoke of Jamie’s caring nature: “He would never harm a hair on anyone’s head.

"He was a lovely lad and a beautiful soul.”