Summer events in West Yorkshire: Huge memorial event being organised for much-loved young Halifax man Jamie Sheils who was legend of modified car community and known as 'The Stig'
Jamie Sheils, from Lee Mount, was just 24 when he died after suffering an asthma attack last July.
The beloved young man was well-known in the modified car community and affectionately known as ‘The Stig’ because of his passion for cars.
To raise awareness and money for charity Asthma Relief, his family are organising the Jamie Sheils Memorial Charity Day at Illingworth Sports Club on Sunday, August 11.
His cousin Karla Sheils has arranged the event which will take place from noon and include bouncy castles, a visit from firefighters, Peppa Pig and Spiderman, a penalty shoot out, henna stalls, a DJ and much more.
There will also be raffle tickets for sale with the chance to win a host of prizes and a seven-a-side football tournament.
Hundreds of people travelled from across Halifax and the rest of the country to pay tribute at Jamie’s funeral, held at Halifax Minster last August.
His registration plate ‘To 5low G’ was famous around Halifax and beyond.
Jamie was a carer for his mum and also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.
Speaking at his funeral, one of his many friends spoke of Jamie’s caring nature: “He would never harm a hair on anyone’s head.
"He was a lovely lad and a beautiful soul.”
Jamie grew up in Halifax, going to Park Lane School. He moved to Wolverhampton for five years but returned to Halifax to take care of his mum.