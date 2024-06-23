The launch event at Dean Clough

Award-winning station Sunrise Radio has officially launched across Calderdale on 100.6FM.

Sunrise Radio is a broad service providing music, information, news and entertainment aimed at the Asian community.

Launched on December 9, 1989, it broadcasts from its studios in Bradford city centre and over the last 35 years, has played a key part in promoting events across Calderdale including Pride, hosting and promoting the People’s Park Festival as well as coverage of local news stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An informal gathering at Dean Clough with guests was organised to celebrate the occasion with attendees including the Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingstone, and Calderdale District Commander Chief Superintendent Michael Brown of West Yorkshire Police.

Networking and speeches took place at local arts charity ACDC, based in Fletchers Mill, Dean Clough followed by a meal at Babar Khan Restaurant within the same complex.

The station has recently expanded to areas across the UK including East Lancashire and Milton Keynes. Plans to launch across Derby are underway.

Raj Parmar, Director of Sunrise Radio, said: “We have been aware for many years that listeners go to great strengths to try and listen to us on our 103.2FM frequency. I am so pleased to have achieved this.