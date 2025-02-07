'Super clever' deaf dog learning sign language at Halifax RSPCA rehoming centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
A ‘clever’ and ‘affectionate’ deaf dog is learning sign language at an RSPCA animal centre as he waits for someone to offer him a new home.

Six-year-old Reggie arrived at the charity’s Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch in the autumn after his previous owner had sadly passed away.

placeholder image
It’s thought the cross breed dog was probably born deaf because of his colour and his receptive nature to hand signals, movement and light.

Animal Centre Manager Claire Kendall, said: “Reggie reads our hand signals and body language as a way of telling what we’re asking him for.

"For example, thumbs up means ‘good boy’. He already knows hi, sit, down, paw, come, drop and wait and he’s currently learning the BSL signal for sleep - which will be his cue to go to bed.

“We ensure his training is done in a calm environment with no distractions and the sessions are kept short and fun, with lots of tasty treats as rewards.

“Reggie is a very clever dog and he’s picked it up like a pro. He’s a wonderful example of just how resilient animals can be.

It’s thought the cross breed dog was probably born deaf because of his colour and his receptive nature to hand signals, movement and light.

"We’re really hoping there’s someone out there who’ll be able to devote the time to continuing his training and give this wonderful boy an amazing life.”

Reggie is looking for a home in a quieter area away from traffic and crowds as the only pet in an adult only home.

He settles well on his own and could happily be left for a few hours.

His favourite pastimes include rearranging his soft bed into a pile and curling up on top of it and trying to sit on laps for a cuddle.

Reggie walks nicely on a lead but he can be strong at times, and the centre’s on-site behaviourist will be able to go through his ongoing training requirements and other needs.

Although he can be a little aloof to start with, he soon shows his affectionate side.

The centre says he will need to build up a bond with his new family, so potential adopters will need to be willing to make several trips to the centre to get to know him, prior to adoption.

To find out more about Reggie call 01422 36562 or email [email protected].

