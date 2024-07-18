Take a look at the new entrance to Halifax Borough Market as work at historic building continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entrance to Halifax Borough Market has a new look as a canopy has been installed.

The entrance on Albion Street has a new canopy welcoming visitors to the market.

The entrance has been closed during the works with people told to use the other entrances on Market Street and The Albany Arcade, Southgate.

The bold new look is part of Calderdale Council’s proposals to make the changes at Halifax Borough Market that form part of £4.4 million Future High Street funding which includes revitalising the Grade II* listed building.

The money is being used to restore the Victorian façade and repair the roof, making the market hall warmer in winter, fixing leaks and letting in more light, among other improvements.

The Victorian market was first opened in 1896 and is a Grade II* listed building by English Heritage.

It occupies a town centre site between Southgate, Albion Street and Market Street.