Take a sneaky peek at what a swanky new bar coming to Halifax town centre could look like

Owners of a new bar and restaurant set to open in Halifax town centre later this Summer have released images of what customers could expect.

Described as 'a high end cocktail bar and restaurant', Alibi will set up in the vacant Somerset House site on Rawson Street, close to popular bars at Firepit and the Alexandra Beer Cafe and just a stone's throw from the Victoria Theatre.

The listed premises last housed Le Metro and is currently undergoing an 'extensive refurbishment'.

A spokesperson said customers should expect doors to be swung open sometime in June.

Alibi previously had a premises at the troubled Sunbridge Wells development in Bradford city centre but left last year.

An artist's impression of what the Alibi bar and restaurant on Rawson Street could look like when it opens this Summer.