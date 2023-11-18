Most people have met at least one famous person in their lives, and many take the opportunity to snap a selfie when they do.

We asked Courier readers to share their photos of the celebrities they have met, and we were bowled over by the response.

Here are some of the pictures shared, including actors, singers, royalty and other well-known faces.

1 . Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities Carly Mellor with King Charles Photo: subm Photo Sales

2 . Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities Liz Stephenson with dancer Giovanni Pernice Photo: subm Photo Sales

3 . Louis Tomlinson, Dave Grohl, Graham Norton, AntonDu Beke: 17 photos of Halifax people with famous actors, singers and other celebrities Martin Davies had this snap taken with Marcus Rashford Photo: subm Photo Sales