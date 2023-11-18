We asked Courier readers to send us their selfies with celebritiesplaceholder image
We asked Courier readers to send us their selfies with celebrities

Taylor Swift, King Charles, Giovanni Pernice and Dave Grohl: 27 great photos of Halifax people meeting celebrities

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:28 BST
Halifax has become quite the hotspot for celeb spotting thanks to its growing reputation as a top filming location and The Piece Hall’s amazing summer gigs.

Most people have met at least one famous person in their lives, and many take the opportunity to snap a selfie when they do.

We asked Courier readers to share their photos of the celebrities they have met, and we were bowled over by the response.

Here are some of the pictures shared, including actors, singers, royalty and other well-known faces.

Ewan McGregor, Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Will Young: 10 celebrities and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Carly Mellor with King Charles

Carly Mellor with King Charles

Liz Stephenson with dancer Giovanni Pernice

Liz Stephenson with dancer Giovanni Pernice

Martin Davies had this snap taken with Marcus Rashford

Martin Davies had this snap taken with Marcus Rashford

Samantha Hoyle met The Overtones at Halifax's Victoria Theatre last year

Samantha Hoyle met The Overtones at Halifax's Victoria Theatre last year

