A fresh bid to build an iron sculpture marking the work of a former Poet Laureate in his home village in Calderdale has been submitted.

Two years ago, Calderdale planners approved Royd Regeneration’s plans for a statue recognising poet Ted Hughes’ village of birth, Mytholmroyd.

But the application sparked some controversy when an objection was received from Mr Hughes’ widow, Carol.

Approving the plans, planners said objections were largely concerned with the subject matter and its relation to the character of Mr Hughes, rather than siting and design.

Mytholmroyd-born Ted Hughes

Royd Regeneration, which work to raise Mytholmroyd’s profile, has now submitted a fresh application to construct the statue – number 25/00156/FUL– although the design, size and siting of the proposed statue appears unchanged.

The two metre high sculpture is a structure in cast iron depicting a large milk churn and two two life size foxes arranged to stand flush to the ground, and will be placed in the centre of the village, opposite the Dusty Miller inn on Burnley Road.

Mr Hughes, who died in 1998, was born in Aspinall Street in Mytholmroyd and attended Burnley Road School – now Burnley Road Academy – until the age of seven when his family moved to Mexborough.

Nature played a part in the poet’s work, with his boyhood in the Calder Valley providing some significant inspiration, says the supporting statement with the application.

How the sculpture honouring Ted Hughes might look - an artist's impression submitted with the planning application

“The only public realm reference to Hughes is a small plaque near his former home in Aspinall Street and yet he is an international literary figure.

“The area where the piece is to be sited has undergone reconstruction and re-landscaping as part of the Environment Agency’s (EA) flood alleviation scheme and this project is acknowledged by EA as part of their legacy to the community,” it says, adding it is an area well used by pedestrians and well seen by through vehicular traffic.

The previous proposals were opposed by Mr Hughes’s widow Carol, who wrote to the council saying she had not been consulted and did not think the design was appropriate.

But the applicants said full consultation on it had been done with Ted Hughes charity Elmet Trust, and it felt uncomfortable for the village to feel it could not honour Mr Hughes without the consent of someone who does not live there.