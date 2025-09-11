Teen left with 'potentially life-changing injury' in crash near Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
A young man has been seriously injured in a crash near Ripponden.

He and three others were rushed to hospital after the accident on New Hey Road in Scammonden.

The 19-year-old has been left with a “potentially life-changing injury”, say police.

The crash involved a silver and pink Ford Cougar and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The crash happened near Rippondenplaceholder image
Officers believe the Cougar was travelling away from Huddersfield and the Golf was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger from the Cougar and the driver and passenger from the Golf were all taken to hospital.

The 19-year-old man is still in hospital and the other three have been discharged.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash, which happened at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, August 20, to get in touch.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage showing the accident or either of the vehicles in the time leading up to it.

Anyone who can help should can contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250478429.

