Teenage boy dies following crash on A627 near Rishworth

A teenage boy who was injured in a road traffic collision near Rishworth has sadly died.

The boy, aged 13, was taken to hospital following the collision on the A672 Oldham Road shortly before 1am on Tuesday 4 February.

He was travelling in a black Vauxhall Corsa which left the carriageway.

Five other teenagers who were also travelling in the car were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a 13-year-old boy losing his life.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and specialist officers are working to support them at this time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and would ask anyone with any information who hasn’t already been in contact with us to please get in touch.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car involved in the time leading up to the collision or may have dashcam or other video footage that will help with our enquiries.”

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0059 of 4th February.