Temporary signs installed around Calderdale as part of campaign to highlight road safety

A new campaign is supporting people to safely share space on Calderdale’s roads, highlighting the minimum distances that motorists are legally required to leave when overtaking a cyclist.

To keep everyone safe, there are minimum distances and speeds for overtaking on UK roads. The Highway Code outlines that at least 1.5 metres should be left when overtaking a cyclist when travelling at speeds up to 30mph. When overtaking at higher speeds, more space should be left.

The new close pass campaign has been developed by Calderdale Council, with funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Active Travel England. It aims to help drivers judge the gap to leave while overtaking a bike by comparing the 1.5 metre safe distance to easily recognisable objects, such as a bathtub, a park bench, a yoga mat or a barbell.

Temporary signage is in place at locations around the borough, identified as close pass hotspots. These signs act as a reminder of the amount of space drivers should leave when overtaking a cyclist.

The campaign is part of the Council’s commitment to road safety, supporting the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Strategy – a regional plan to eradicate all road deaths and serious injuries across West Yorkshire by 2040.

At the strategy’s heart is the message that everyone has a responsibility to keep people safe on our roads, and we must all work together to create the lasting change needed. The Council supports the strategy and its ambitions to deliver a safe, sustainable road environment, supporting active travel ambitions and improving access for all road users.

The Council also recognises that cyclists are one of the most at risk groups on the roads. Four cyclists were killed on the roads of West Yorkshire in 2023, with a further 164 seriously injured. People in charge of vehicles can cause most harm in a collision and motorists should take care and reduce the danger they pose to others.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We want people in Calderdale to feel safe and confident when cycling on our roads. As part of the close pass campaign, we’re raising awareness of the rules of the Highway Code and the requirement to leave sufficient space when overtaking a cyclist.

“The signage installed across the borough, compares the distance to quirky everyday objects, helping people to remember the rules and making it easier to judge the amount of room required.

“We all want safer roads and we’re proud to be part of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero partnership, helping to deliver this important regional plan to eradicate all road deaths and serious injuries across West Yorkshire by 2040.”

Greg Elwell, Chair of Calderdale Cycle Forum, said: “We know a lot more people in Calderdale would like to cycle but safety on the roads sometimes puts people off riding. Calderdale Cycle Forum strongly support and welcome this campaign which we hope will help to make our roads safer for everyone.”