The Basement Recovery Project receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Michelle Foster, CEO of The Basement Recovery Project

TBRP supports and inspires those affected by substance misuse to achieve a new lifestyle, free from the desire to use drugs or alcohol.

The volunteers are people from all walks of life, each of whom at one time have been impacted by addiction issues. Comprising roughly an equal split of males and females, there is a diverse age bracket ranging from early-20s to mid-60s.

The work they are involved in is just as diverse ranging from community engagement, environmental and green space projects, group facilitation sessions, wellness activities, supporting concerned others and of course, promotion to help individuals seek help for addiction issues.

TBRP is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

Michelle Foster, CEO of The Basement Recovery Project said: “We are delighted to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. It is recognition at the highest level for the incredible work and dedication that so many of our volunteers provide to our clients and our communities.

"All the staff at TBRP join me in thanking our volunteers, without whom, we would not be able to provide our excellent services for those seeking help for drug or alcohol issues.

"We are especially thrilled to hear our volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding work in response to the challenging conditions brought on by the pandemic.