The buzz of friendship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As a local friendship group, we host social events and activities in and around Halifax throughout the year. If you missed our most recent tasters but would still like to give us a try, we’ve lots coming up, including a Big Brew coffee morning and games fundraiser at our Coleridge Street hall in Halifax for the local Overgate Hospice on Sat 19 Oct at 11am. Anyone is most welcome to join us.
We know that people can often feel anxious about the one-on-one nature of making new friends, but giving one of our group events a go definitely takes the pressure off this. They’re hosted and you can join in as much or as little as you want by leading the conversation or by simply sitting back and listening. The important bit is that we’re getting together.
I’m happy to send any interested readers a schedule of upcoming events. You can get in touch with me at [email protected] or call 07572 986452. You can also find details of our events at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We look forward to meeting you soon.
Debra HaleyBranch Secretary, Halifax Oddfellows
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.