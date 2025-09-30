Tackling violence against women and girls was reaffirmed as a priority by councillors worried about numbers of abuse incidents in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) told a meeting of the full Calderdale Council it was a “brutal reality” that too many women and girls faced abuse and violence every day, as statistics showed one in four women would experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

And every week on average, a woman is killed by a male partner or ex-partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Calderdale in 2023-24, nearly 6,000 domestic abuse incidents were recorded, 40 per cent of the cases being repeat cases, said Coun Durrans.

Councillor Danielle Durrans

“Women and girls are in fact being harmed again and again.

“The every day fear is real,” she said.

Coun Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) said domestic abuse was very much an issue in Calderdale.

“Violence against women and girls is not an issue that happens somewhere else, to other people, it happens here in Calderdale, with alarming frequency.

Councillor Abigail Carr

“It shouldn’t happen at all, anywhere,” she said.

Expanding on Coun Durrans’ assertion that education was key to counteract “toxic” attitudes among men and boys, for example on social media, Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) said men needed to step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women had learned to protect themselves, holding keys like weapons, covering their drinks and not leaving their mates alone, but that was not enough.

The issue was men who committed the abuse – and men who gave those abusers “sanctuary”, she said.

“It’s when men are allowed to say abhorrent things about how women look, dress or who they choose to sleep with, and remain totally unchallenged.

“We don’t need you to be our supporters or our saviours, we certainly don’t need your safety advice – if you truly want to make our streets and our homes safe for women, we need your action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please stand up and be counted and become our allies instead,” said Coun White.

Conservative leader Coun Howard Blagbrough (Brighouse) added women being fearful of reporting abuse was another important aspect of concern.

Unanimously, councillors agreed to appoint a councillor to champion women and girls and liaise with scrutiny councillors on such issues, working with survivors of abuse and specialist services and ensuring education on healthy relationships was available in all Calderdale schools.