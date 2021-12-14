The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas: Hairy Bikers head to Calderdale in search of ultimate Northern Christmas dinner

In The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas, Dave Myers and Si King aim to serve their families a truly Northern Christmas dinner.

From Turkey Doner Kebab starters and gourmet marshmallows to award-winning Christmas Puddings and frangipane mince pies, this one-off Christmas special will see the Hairy Bikers serve a three-course festive feast - with a twist.

Dave Myers and Si King hail from opposite sides of the North and felt it had been too long since their families got together around one table for a proper celebration.

So they hatched a plan to ride the backbone of the North - the Pennines - to meet, taste and be inspired by the region’s top food artisans and producers.

Viewers will watch as the duo head to Todmorden, Darlington, Bollington in Cheshire, Sheffield and then Doncaster in search of festive foodie inspiration.

Along the way they meet award-winning local producers and discover how tradition and the modern world are influencing one another in unique and exciting ways.

Si King says: “There is something lovely about taking the time to cook for your nearest and dearest at Christmas, but this time we were looking for surprising alternatives to the typical festive menu.

“This very special Christmas dinner is a celebration of our love of the best food produce in the north of England, and of our shared friendship.”

Dave Myers says: “My wedding, 10 years ago, was the last time both families got together so we thought the best way to celebrate such a special occasion was to cook a Christmas feast, but with a twist.

“Our families will not be expecting some of the food we’ve prepared such as the turkey doner kebab starter which hands down is one of the most exciting dishes we have cooked. It’s a game-changer for Christmas.

“We turned our backs on traditional turkey for the main course and took inspiration from northern Europe, where pork is the centre piece for millions of Christmas dinners, and we found an incredible pork supplier in the heart of the north - Lancashire.”

The one-off hour-long Christmas special is due to air on BBC Two on Wednesday 22 December at 8pm.