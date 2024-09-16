The Piece Hall: All our photos from fire service fun and celebration day in Halifax

Budding firefighters were in their element at special day at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

The historic venue hosted a morning of activities as part of a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service celebration.

Visitors had the chance to meet firefighters; explore fire engines, an aerial appliance and other specialist vehicles; and enjoy water flume demonstrations.

The public event was ahead of a private medal ceremony in the afternoon recognising firefighters with 20, 30 and 40 years of service.

Chief fire officer John Roberts said: “It’s always a privilege and pleasure to be able to celebrate the loyal and dedicated individuals who are committed to their communities and our ambition of making West Yorkshire safer to live and work.

"The service could not survive without its wonderful staff, and our long service awards provide them, and their family and friends, an opportunity to look back and celebrate their many years of fantastic service."

