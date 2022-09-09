The Queen: Books of condolence open in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
People are being invited to share their condolences and lay flowers in Halifax today in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.
Halifax Town Hall will have a book of condolence open to sign between 8am and 6pm today (Friday) and Monday to Friday next week.
Flowers may also be laid outside the Town Hall.
Calderdale Council said: “Our late Sovereign served this country with distinction and provided an enduring source of strength, virtue and inspiration to many people across the world.”
Halifax Minster will be open from 10am until 8pm today for those wishing to pay their respects.
There will be space outside for floral tributes and the opportunity to light candles and pray inside.
Other local churches are also opening for people to pay their respects, including St Luke’s Church in Norland, St Bartholomew’s in Ripponden and Christ Church in Barkisland.
If you would like to share your favourite email of the Queen, email [email protected]