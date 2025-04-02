"The support I have received so far has truly been humbling" - Halifax man fundraising for life-saving cancer treatment

Abeeku Lewis

A man from Halifax is fundraising to pay for the private cancer treatment he desperately needs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abeeku Lewis, 30, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma with metastatic spread in December 2022.

Abeeku, who grew up in Savile Park and attended Holy Trinity Senior School in Illingworth, initially thought he had sustained a sports injury on his thigh, but began chemotherapy early in 2023, followed by radiotherapy, and then surgery in August to remove the sarcoma.

But by then, the cancer had already spread to his lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abeeku at Wembley to watch Halifax Town

Abeeku was rushed to hospital in July last year with a brain bleed and had emergency surgery to remove the tumour, followed by more chemotherapy.

"Despite pushing through everything, my health has taken a real hit in the last few weeks," he said.

"I’ve lost a lot of weight, and even breathing has become a struggle."

Abeeku says he has nothing but positive things to say about the treatment he has received from the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been truly phenomenal throughout my entire treatment," he said.

"Due to the rarity of this cancer, my treatment has been undertaken at The Christie in Manchester due to them having a specialist synoival sarcoma team dedicated to this cancer.

"I have reached the point in which we have exhausted all the ‘conventional’ or ‘traditional’ treatment options usually undertaken under the NHS, as we have been utilising them over the last three years.

"Due to the drastic decline in my health recently and the NHS having limited resources, I have investigated alternatives treatment options via the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The private consultants I have interacted with have identified viable treatments options that may prove to be successful but obviously come at a cost which would not be feasible under NHS care due to them not being a guaranteed success and requiring substantial prior tests, which I don’t believe would be plausible under NHS resources and such.

"But the NHS care I have been provided throughout has been truly phenomenal and I am incredibly proud and grateful for the care I have received up until this point.

"I have been pushed to this point in which I have take matters into my own hands or no longer have any care administered, which would inevitably lead to my death.

"So yeah, it’s a very surreal experience moving away from my NHS oncologist and the amazing Christie team. But I don’t really have any other choices available."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abeeku says he is currently house-bound due to the recent decline in his health, and that his long-term partner Nieve is acting as his full-time carer.

"Throughout the last few years and my numerous chemos, surgeries etc, I have still been pretty independent and manage pretty much on my own.

"But due to my breathing becoming incredibly strenuous and difficult I am reliant on constant supervision at the moment."

Abeeku says the treatment he's fundraising for would be undertaken in the UK and is a different type of chemotherapy to previous treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than £66,000, of a £100,000 target, has been raised through Abeeku's Go Fund Me page.

"The support I have received so far has truly been humbling and overwhelming in the best way possible," he said.

"It’s really hard for me to wrap my head around how much money has been raised and how many people have contributed to it.

"I have had messages and support from people literally all across the world and it’s just perplexing to see how many people are willing to help me out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been going to The Shay since I was eight and seeing Halifax Town fans chipping in too has been really unreal.

"I am honestly just amazed how many people are willing to support me and as cliche as it sounds, it's reignited my hope in humanity."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-bekus-lifeline.