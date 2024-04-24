The Weavers Arms: Calderdale pub landlord planning one-day charity music festival inspired by his brother
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Le'Scott, who runs the Weavers Arms on Blind Lane in Todmorden, is organising the day in aid of three charities including one who supported his little brother Lee Sutcliffe and his loved ones before he died.
Lee, an electrician who also lived in Todmorden, died from cancer surrounded by his family last year aged 33.
He left his wife Abby, who he married only a few months previously, and three young children.
The Weavers Arms Charity Music Festival takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the pub from 1pm until 1am.
There is a host of entertainment planned including several live acts, face painting and other children’s activities, a raffle, a singing contest, sponsored head shaving and waxing, and food.
Entry is free and proceeds will go to Overgate Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Andy’s Man Club.
Speaking to the Courier last year, Jamie said his brother “very positive and always had a smile on his face”.
"He was always trying to make other people feel better about themselves,” said Jamie.
"I couldn't be prouder of the man he became and I will never forget his humour, quick wit and cheeky smile."
Jamie, who took over and reopened the Weavers Arms last year, also held a fundraising day last year for Overgate Hospice.
He said he wanted to collect money and awareness of the incredible work it does to help people with life-limiting illnesses in Lee’s honour.