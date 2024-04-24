Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Le'Scott, who runs the Weavers Arms on Blind Lane in Todmorden, is organising the day in aid of three charities including one who supported his little brother Lee Sutcliffe and his loved ones before he died.

Lee, an electrician who also lived in Todmorden, died from cancer surrounded by his family last year aged 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left his wife Abby, who he married only a few months previously, and three young children.

Jamie and his brother Lee

The Weavers Arms Charity Music Festival takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the pub from 1pm until 1am.

There is a host of entertainment planned including several live acts, face painting and other children’s activities, a raffle, a singing contest, sponsored head shaving and waxing, and food.

Entry is free and proceeds will go to Overgate Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Andy’s Man Club.

Lee and Abby on their wedding day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Courier last year, Jamie said his brother “very positive and always had a smile on his face”.

"He was always trying to make other people feel better about themselves,” said Jamie.

"I couldn't be prouder of the man he became and I will never forget his humour, quick wit and cheeky smile."

Jamie, who took over and reopened the Weavers Arms last year, also held a fundraising day last year for Overgate Hospice.