Loved ones of a much-loved Calderdale dad-of-three have raised thousands of pounds in his honour.

Lee Sutcliffe, from Todmorden, died last month following a battle with cancer aged just 33.

As reported by the Courier, the electrician leaves his wife Abby, who he married in January, and three children – five-year-old Aaria, eight-year-old Oliver and 11-year-old Riley.

On Saturday, his family and friends gathered for a fundraising day at Todmorden pub The Weavers Arms, run by Lee’s brother Jamie Le'Scott.

There was a host of entertainment, including a disco, soft play, face painting and a sponsored head shave.

The day raised more than £3,500 for Overgate Hospice, who supported Lee and his family before he died.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

