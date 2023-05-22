News you can trust since 1853
Some of Lee's loved ones at the fundraiser at The Weavers Arms, Todmorden
Some of Lee's loved ones at the fundraiser at The Weavers Arms, Todmorden

The Weavers Arms: Photos from fundraiser in memory of Calderdale pub landlord's much-loved brother

Loved ones of a much-loved Calderdale dad-of-three have raised thousands of pounds in his honour.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:10 BST

Lee Sutcliffe, from Todmorden, died last month following a battle with cancer aged just 33.

As reported by the Courier, the electrician leaves his wife Abby, who he married in January, and three children – five-year-old Aaria, eight-year-old Oliver and 11-year-old Riley.

On Saturday, his family and friends gathered for a fundraising day at Todmorden pub The Weavers Arms, run by Lee’s brother Jamie Le'Scott.

There was a host of entertainment, including a disco, soft play, face painting and a sponsored head shave.

The day raised more than £3,500 for Overgate Hospice, who supported Lee and his family before he died.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

The Weavers Arms: Calderdale pub's fundraiser in memory of much-loved dad of three and landlord's brother who died from cancer aged just 33

Fundraising day for Overgate Hospice in memory of Lee Sutcliffe

Fundraising day for Overgate Hospice in memory of Lee Sutcliffe

Fundraising day for Overgate Hospice in memory of Lee Sutcliffe Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Some of Lee's loved ones at the fundraising day

Some of Lee's loved ones at the fundraising day

Some of Lee's loved ones at the fundraising day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Lee's mum Marie Sutcliffe with James Gibson from Overgate Hospice.

Lee's mum Marie Sutcliffe with James Gibson from Overgate Hospice.

Lee's mum Marie Sutcliffe with James Gibson from Overgate Hospice. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Alissa Wright and Freya Thomas having fun at the fundraising day

Alissa Wright and Freya Thomas having fun at the fundraising day

Alissa Wright and Freya Thomas having fun at the fundraising day Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Related topics:CalderdaleTodmordenOvergate Hospice