The Weavers Arms: Photos from fundraiser in memory of Calderdale pub landlord's much-loved brother
Loved ones of a much-loved Calderdale dad-of-three have raised thousands of pounds in his honour.
Lee Sutcliffe, from Todmorden, died last month following a battle with cancer aged just 33.
As reported by the Courier, the electrician leaves his wife Abby, who he married in January, and three children – five-year-old Aaria, eight-year-old Oliver and 11-year-old Riley.
On Saturday, his family and friends gathered for a fundraising day at Todmorden pub The Weavers Arms, run by Lee’s brother Jamie Le'Scott.
There was a host of entertainment, including a disco, soft play, face painting and a sponsored head shave.
The day raised more than £3,500 for Overgate Hospice, who supported Lee and his family before he died.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.