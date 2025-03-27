'There are some amazing people in Halifax': Spud Hut team and customers bring terminally ill man to tears with their generosity

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:29 BST

A kind-hearted Halifax cafe team and their customers have been rallying round to help a man with terminal cancer.

Spud Hut, which recently opened on Keighley Road in Ovenden, has been running contests for the chance to win vouchers for the eatery.

Director David Carrington said this month, they asked people if they would mind if they gave the £25 voucher to Peter O'Neil, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As well as agreeing that Mr O’Neil should receive the voucher, many customers have been getting in touch to add contributions of their own.

Spud Hut's Donna Carrington with Peter O'NeilSpud Hut's Donna Carrington with Peter O'Neil
"We have been inundated with people from Halifax donating there own money to add to the £25 voucher we gave him,” said Mr Carrington.

"The response was heartwarming. He cried is eyes out, which caused all our staff and customers to break down in tears.

"We have had over 7,000 views and we are getting more donations daily for him.”

Mr O’Neil has told the shop team he has managed to put on half-a-stone, to the delight of his doctors, thanks to food from Spud Hut.

"There are some amazing people in Halifax we are overwhelmed with love from the local community,” added Mr Carrington.

Customers have been sharing their joy at the community spirit shown, with one posting: “This makes me smile when you see your community come together to help someone else.”

Spud Hut – which sells jacket potatoes as well as cold sandwiches, hotdogs and wraps – is open from 9am until 4pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am until 3pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

