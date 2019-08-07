These are the 12 most expensive properties listed for sale in Calderdale with Rightmove There are some truly stunning properties for sale in Calderdale at the moment... and here are the top 12 most expensive listed on rightmove.co.uk. The list covers the Calderdale area. Offers in the region of 895,000; 4 bedroom character property for sale No. 1 Rycliffe House, Halifax Road, Ripponden, with Charnock Bates Rightmove other Buy a Photo 899,950; Five bedroom detached house for sale, Le Mar View, Southowram, Halifax with Ryder and Dutton other Buy a Photo Guide Price 985,000; Eight bedroom link detached house for sale'The Lumb, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, with Dacre, Son and Hartley Rightmove other Buy a Photo Offers over 995,000; Five bedroom detached house for sale Lower Deerplay Farm, Oak Lane, Triangle, with Charnock Bates Rightmove other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3