Things to do in Calderdale: 9 lovely photos from The Eid Fest held outside Jamia Madni Mosque in Halifax

Hundreds of people gathered for Eid celebrations in Halifax yesterday (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The Eid Fest, in the car park of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, brought people together for a host of fun.

There was a fun fair, dinosaurs, trampolines, penalty shoot out, a bouncy castle, face painting, mendhi and a variety of stalls, food and drink.

As well as celebrating Eid, the event marked 1,000 days of Halifax Community Fridge being open to support the town’s most vulnerable.

Halifax Community Fridge: The selfless volunteers who have been out every day for 1,000 days feeding Halifax's hungry

Halifax Community Fridge volunteers.

Halifax Community Fridge volunteers. Photo: Jim Fitton

Rashida Bi from Pellon 51st Scouts has a go at archery.

Rashida Bi from Pellon 51st Scouts has a go at archery. Photo: Jim Fitton

Leyla Raza, three, and dad Raza Mahmood.

Leyla Raza, three, and dad Raza Mahmood. Photo: Jim Fitton

Mahroof Akhtar, left, and Rabnawaz Akhtar.

Mahroof Akhtar, left, and Rabnawaz Akhtar. Photo: Jim Fitton

