9 lovely photos from The Eid Fest held outside Jamia Madni Mosque in Halifax
Hundreds of people gathered for Eid celebrations in Halifax yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
The Eid Fest, in the car park of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, brought people together for a host of fun.
There was a fun fair, dinosaurs, trampolines, penalty shoot out, a bouncy castle, face painting, mendhi and a variety of stalls, food and drink.
As well as celebrating Eid, the event marked 1,000 days of Halifax Community Fridge being open to support the town’s most vulnerable.
