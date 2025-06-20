A brass band which has been meeting in a Calderdale building for 93 years has been told it needs to find a new home.

Clifton and Lightcliffe Band says it is being evicted from its current headquarters at Birkhouse Road in Bailiff Bridge.

It must be out by the end of the year, says the band,

"This is a sad and difficult time as we now have the task of finding a place suitable for not only our rehearsals but the storage of instruments, music and uniform,” the band has said in its newsletter.

The band has always been based in the Brighouse area, firstly in Clifton from when it formed in 1838 to its move to its current Bailiff Bridge home in 1932.

It says many of its players have progressed to professional careers, the junior band has seen more than 400 youngsters learning to play and the band has helped with fund raising for dozens of local organisations.

Over the years, the band says it has spent more than £30,000 on a new roof, heating, lighting, toilets, carpets, external doors, new windows, French windows and interior fixtures and fittings in need of replacing or repairing.

The current landlord has offered alternative accommodation, says the band’s newsletter, but it was not considered suitable because there was no heating and the band needs a clean, dry place to store its expensive musical equipment, more than 2,000 sets of music and pricey uniforms.

"To enable us to find and equip a new rehearsal room, we are looking to raise funds for the rest of 2025,” says the band’s newsletter.

"We have various events planned to help towards this and also have a full calendar of engagements for both our bands.”

Anyone who would like to help with fundraising or donating to the band can email [email protected].

Upcoming engagements include the band’s annual concert at St Martin’s Church in Brighouse on Saturday, June 21; a performance at Lower Wyke Moravian Church on Saturday, July 12; a concert at Wibsey Methodist Church on Saturday, July 19 and a concert at St Martin’s Church in Brighouse on Saturday, September 5.

For more information visit https://www.cliftonband.co.uk/