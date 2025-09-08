'This is an incredibly exciting moment for us!' - Work starts to transform Halifax RSPCA centre

Work has officially started on The Really Big ReFURb at Halifax’s RSPCA.

The work at the Wade Street Animal Centre begins with the demolition of their 44-year-old kennel block.

The current dogs in the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch have already safely moved to a temporary site where they’ve settled in brilliantly, with the charity's dedicated staff continuing to care for them every day.

Meanwhile, cats and small animals remain at Wade Street, where a soundproofed cattery and rescue space ensures they remain calm and content during the building work.

The Wade Street Centre will remain open throughout the refurbishment.

Visitors are warmly welcomed during the branches usual opening hours, the reception and centre shop are open as normal, and adoptions continue for cats, dogs, and small animals.

Anyone interested in adopting can simply complete an online application form via the website.

The animal centre on Wade Street

Fundraising Manager Lauren Moore said: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for us!

"Our Wade Street site has been a lifeline for animals in need for decades, but our facilities no longer meet modern welfare standards.

"The Really Big ReFURb is about building a future where every animal that comes into our care feels safe, comfortable, and relaxed - giving them the very best chance of finding their forever home.

"We're delighted this vital work has now started and we'd love for our community to learn more about our plans and how they can support our transformation.”

The Really Big ReFURb is a once-in-a-generation project that will improve rescue animals wellbeing exponentially while making the journey to a forever home smoother.

The full project is being carried out in phases to ensure the centre can stay open and continue its vital work.

With a fundraising target of £4 million by July 2027, community support will be essential to making the project a reality.

While the official fundraising appeal launches later this year, supporters can already help by spreading the word, sharing updates on social media and signing up to branch's newsletter.

To learn more about The Really Big ReFURb, including how you can get involved, visit rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/capital-appeal-update