Halifax’s MP has condemned a “disgraceful” racist attack in a Halifax park.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, a family were racially abused in Manor Heath Park last week, with the culprits assaulting the mum of the family and the person who called police.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault on Saturday. They have since been bailed, pending further enquiries.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

Kate Dearden, MP for Halifax, has blasted the attack, saying she is “appalled by the disgraceful” incident.

"No one should ever have to face abuse or intimidation because of who they are,” she said.

"I have been in touch with the police about what happened and have reached out to the victim to offer my support.

"This summer, I have spoken with many residents who are deeply concerned about illegal immigration. This is a concern I understand and share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, it is also clear there are people who don’t care about our town or our country, and who are determined to exploit legitimate concerns to whip up racial hatred for their own financial and political gain.

"That is sickening.

"This is not who we are. We are a country and community of tolerance, fair play, and hard work.

"A country where we welcome those who come here to contribute to our society, raise a family, and help run our NHS.

"The abuse in that video was some of the most profoundly un-British language I have ever heard. Sadly, it is becoming more common, and now is the time for us to stand against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will always call out racism. And I know Halifax is a community that will do the same.

"If you are worried about this issue, or have faced similar abuse, please contact our local police or reach out to me.

"Together we can make clear that hatred has no place in Halifax.”

A picnic is taking place in Manor Heath Park on Sunday, September 14 from 12.30pm until 2pm in response to the attack.

Organisers say it is a chance to “stand in solidarity as a community to say racism has no place in our communities” and everyone is welcome.