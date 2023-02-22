News you can trust since 1853
This is the progress that's been made at Halifax Bus Station as £17.7m scheme continues

Work is progressing on the new £17.7 million Halifax Bus Station delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Work began on the new bus station 12 months ago and the project aims to deliver a modern, fit for purpose facility that complements the surrounding heritage, public realm and urban fabric of Halifax town centre.

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels, a living roof complete with plants, and a water storage tank to manage the flow of rainwater in a storm.

Construction work is expected to continue until summer 2023.

1. Halifax Bus Station

Plans for the new station included environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Halifax Bus Station

Progress on Halifax Bus Station redevelopment. The view from Wade Street.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Halifax Bus Station

Halifax Bus Station redevelopment is being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Halifax Bus Station

Construction work is expected to continue until summer 2023.

Photo: Jim Fitton

