Thousands of people enjoy festive atmosphere at The Piece Hall's Winter Makers' Market in Halifax

The Winter Markers' Market at The Piece Hall

The event - held on Friday, Saturday and today (Sunday) - drew large crowds of shoppers and visitors.

It featured stalls from more than 40 independent traders selling everything from jewellery, scarves, prints and clothes to tasty food and drink.

There were performances from a host of groups including Calder High School students, Healthy Minds Halifax and Halifax Chamber Choir, and the chance to take a ride on the carousel, which returns to the historic venue for the rest of the festive season.

Halifax Chamber Choir perform at the Winter Makers' Market at The Piece Hall

The markets will be on again from Friday, November 26 until Sunday, November 28 from 10am until 6pm.