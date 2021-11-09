Thousands raised in honour of woman found dead in Lightcliffe after family appeal for help with funeral costs

Dawn Walker

Dawn Walker, 52 and from Halifax, was discovered dead at around 4.38pm on Sunday, October 31 near to Aysgarth Avenue in Lightcliffe.

A man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

An online appeal to help with the costs of a funeral for the beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend was launched last week.

People have flocked to show their support for her family, and the page has already collected £4,910.

On the page, her family say: "We as a family are fundraising to support giving our beloved mother, daughter, nanna, sister, auntie and friend, Dawn Walker a send off she deserves.

"Sadly, Dawn was taken away from us unexpectedly and through horrific circumstances beyond her control.

"Dawn leaves behind three loving daughters and three loving grandsons who now sadly have to bear the burden of a funeral they never thought they would have to face.

"Due to her being taken away from us so suddenly and unexpectedly, the family can’t fund the cost of a funeral in such a short space of time to lay Dawn to rest.

"We would welcome any support from those who hold Dawn dear to their hearts to give her a beautiful send off for her loved ones to remember her by.

"Any contributions however great or small are much appreciated by the family and we thank you greatly."

More than 200 people have donated so far, with many leaving messages of love to Dawn' family.