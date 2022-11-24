Three Yorkshire terriers dumped at a groomers are taken in by PAWS animal rescue centre in Todmorden

The dogs were dropped off to the parlour in a very neglected state and were subsequently clipped and bathed by the groomer. Unfortunately, efforts to reach the person they assumed was the owner later failed and they were left with nowhere to turn.

Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) stepped up and offered a kennel space at their rescue near Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three male dogs were in a somewhat bewildered and nervous state upon arrival at the centre on Saturday evening.

Pennine Animal Welfare Society has recently taken three young dogs into their care following an urgent call from a local grooming parlour.

Volunteers have renamed them Teddy, Timmy and Todd and they are now settling in very well.

They had a health check at Hird & Partners in Walsden on Monday and were found to be in fairly good health, despite the neglect they had obviously suffered from. The older dog is about three years and needs a teeth clean and nails clipped as they are very overgrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two younger dogs are about 10 months old and are somewhat nervous of the outside world.

Susan Curran, Centre Manager, said: “It’s likely these poor boys have not seen much other than four walls as they appear to be frightened of everything. Volunteers attempted to take them for a little walk around the compound but ended up carrying them as they obviously hadn’t been on a harness and lead before. We are letting them settle into the kennel routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennine Animal Welfare Society

"The Dog Warden has been notified and we will keep them for seven days as none of them are microchipped. Once we’ve ensured they are fit and healthy and ready to be rehomed they will be advertised, however, we don’t usually rehome over the December/January period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAWS is currently under threat of closure as it has been given notice by their landlord to vacate their current premises.

They are looking for a few acres, a building, good access, utilities and some hope of planning consent to buy or rent. They are currently fundraising to purchase their own premises to ensure the long-term security for the rescue. Anyone wishing to help can contact them [email protected] or via www.pennineanimalwelfaresociety.org

Advertisement Hide Ad