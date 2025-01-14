Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl who died in Halifax has been described as an “extraordinary young lady” by her Calderdale school.

Tilly Wooler was a Year 11 pupil at Todmorden High School.

She died aged just 16 at Calderdale Royal Hospital in July last year.

In a letter to parents back in September, Todmorden High School’s headteacher, Gill Shirt, wrote: “Tilly was an extraordinary young lady.

Todmorden High School, where Tilly was a pupil, have paid tribute

"We will hold onto our fond memories of Tilly and are thankful that our staff were invited to attend Tilly's funeral.”

As reported by the Courier, a man has been charged with manslaughter after Tilly’s death.

Michael Shaw, 24 and of Bride Street in Todmorden, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.

He has also been charged with two counts of the supply of class A and B drugs.

The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale CID.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation should call police on 101.