Time capsule buried in 1998 discovered during regeneration work in Halifax town centre

A time capsule, buried by Calderdale Council in partnership with local schools in 1998, has been discovered by contractors Galliford Try whilst completing regeneration works at Bull Green in Halifax town centre.

The capsule contained photos of the Bull Green roundabout and area from 1998, along with letters, stories and small toys from local school children, and important planning documents and maps about the development of the area.

It is planned that the items will be displayed as part of a temporary exhibition in Halifax in spring 2025, before being reburied with additional items, for the next 25 years.