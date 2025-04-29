Todmorden artist to unveil new folkloric map and beer mat treasure hunt

One of the images that will be included, entitled 'Monolith'

Todmorden-based artist David Chatton Barker will be unveiling a new folkloric map and series of beer mats, which explore and celebrate the lore and legends of sites in the surrounding area.

The launch event will be from 6pm to 8pm on May 9 at the Folklore Centre in Todmorden, where David has spent the last six weeks as the artist in residence as part of Everybody Arts’ Calderdale Year of Culture Artist Residency Programme.

The map will be on permanent display at the centre, but a limited edition of smaller paper versions of the map will be available, in addition to a series of collectable beer mats featuring David’s artistic interpretations of the nine sites.

The beer mats will be distributed in venues across the borough. Anyone successful in collecting all nine will be able to find GPS coordinates that may lead them to some buried treasure.

The project features sites which are steeped in local history and folklore, such as Devil’s Rock, Catholes Stone and a huge stone monolith on the moors, some of which many people may never have heard of or could even walk past regularly without realising it.

Zephie Begolo, artist in residence programme manager at Everybody Arts, said: “We are so excited to see the outcome of David’s work with the Folklore Centre. Highlighting the folkloric sites in and around Todmorden feels significant at this moment in which folk customs are experiencing a cultural resurgence.

“Thanks to David's painstaking research and beautiful artistic reinterpretations, the local lore will be available to people across Calderdale and beyond.”

David said: “It's been a truly fantastic experience being artist in residence at the Folklore Centre. The centre is a uniquely inspiring environment for an artist and researcher like myself.

“Holly Elsdon has established one of the most vital archives and venues in the North West. I hope my resulting work will inspire many more people to visit this significant venue and to further explore the surrounding moors of Todmorden.”

Holly Elsdon, founder of the Folklore Centre said: "It's been wonderful having David here and working with other folklorists and enthusiasts in this very potent folkloric area. The workshops have been well attended and have excited a range of conversations that we hope will continue into the future, both here at the Folklore Centre and beyond.

“We are really grateful to Everybody Arts and CultureDale for facilitating this project, which is not only good for David and us but for Calderdale's wider awareness of its intangible heritage of legend and custom.”