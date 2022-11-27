Todmorden Food Bank has warned on its website that, due to the ongoing cost of living and energy crisis, that many people “are asking for help with other essentials,” and that many people “ are really going to struggle in the cold months.”

That’s why local community choir, Calder Valley Voices, are putting on a Christmas concert at the Methodist Church in Hebden Bridge, to raise some much-needed funds for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choir member Chrissie Morrison said: “This awful crisis is crushing the lives of so many both locally, nationally and internationally. It has become commonplace for people and families to be living in cold, dark homes.

Calder Valley Voices, are putting on a Christmas concert at the Methodist Church in Hebden Bridge, to raise some much-needed funds for Todmorden Food Bank.

“Ordinary working people are now having to choose between feeding their families or heating a room. It appears that everyone is feeling the pinch and unfortunately it is the most vulnerable in our society that are the worst affected.”

All profits from the concert - which features a 40-strong vocal harmony cappella choir, an all-female barbershop quartet, ‘The Remmingtons’, and a seven-piece cappella group called ‘Corista’ - will be given to the Todmorden charity, which is not only supplying those in need with food but has now extended its efforts to helping people to stay warm this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show starts at 7:30pm, on Thursday, December 8, at the Methodist Church, Hebden Bridge.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.